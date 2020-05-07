What’s happening everybody! Let’s take a trip this Friday, May 8th at 5pm PST on Instagram, as we go live and visit with the past and present Lowriding culture of Arizona. Lowrider judges Danny and Richard Ochoa will host this series as we head down memory lane and talk car clubs and cruising spots all the way up to Judging the “best of the best.”

Lowriders then & now—we’ll talk trends and technology as well as who were the pioneers and mentors who started it all in AZ. So, join us this Friday at 5pm PST on Instagram and remember that you can also catch the entire show right after on Lowrider’s Instagram TV, Facebook, and on Lowrider.com. See you there!

