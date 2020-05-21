What’s happening Everybody! Lowrider Garage Journeyed up to northern California last weekend, starting Friday with showcasing Eric Wisterman’s “Breaking Bad” Impala. We were easily mesmerized by the flawless detail of his iconic ride in our last episode, but when Saturday came by, we filmed and pre-recorded two more shows that include New Style and Doug Vigils club house, 3 car garage and their take on the Lowrider culture and history of San Jose. From there we drove down to Modesto to visit the founders of Impalas Car Club and visit with some of their chapters. Find out in an upcoming segment why Family, not politics keeps this club and chapters together for over 30 years. Remember that Lowrider Garage will air again, this coming Friday, May 22nd at 5 on Instagram TV, Facebook & Lowrider.com with Doug Vigil and the crew from New Style and don’t forget that we have that “Hoppin Hydraulics” Show from Phoenix, Arizona when we were hitting all the switches a few weeks back with Franks Hydraulics. See you at the Garage soon!