The City of Visalia is situated in the agricultural part of the San Joaquin Valley of California, where you can get the breathtaking views of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Hours away from some of the most beautiful beaches, landmarks, and big cities, you get that small town feeling when driving around the cities downtown’s historic buildings, Victorian homes, and you can feel the community atmosphere that also produces fresh produce.

This is where the next Lowrider Garage episode takes place—right in the middle of nature and the great outdoors, where you’ll find a lowrider population that also exists out this way. There are quite a few car clubs sporting around these parts and throughout the relaxing town’s atmosphere.

The Brown Society car club, established 27 years ago, will be our hosts for this special episode as they give us a tour and view of their rides at a local stereo and hydraulic shop.

Check out their resume this Friday, October 23 on IG T.V., Facebook and Lowrider.com. Thanks everyone for your continued support, especially through these very hard times and when at all possible, please get out there and VOTE!