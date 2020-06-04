Look out for the next upcoming Episodes of Lowrider Garage as we will be showcasing the Tradicionals C.C. and their classic car displayed club house! Lowrider gets a membership pass to visit this very special spot that looks like a dealership and diner all in one place. We’re bringing you along to get a good look at some of their classic treasures from the late ’30s, ’40s and ’50s.

The following week, we will be featuring Chris Mills and his convertible 1959 Impala known on Crenshaw Blvd as the “Mothership.” Lowrider ends up at MacGyvers /Pro Hopper shop to get both of their takes on switches & the streets!

An in-depth look at The Mothership:

1959 Impala convertible

As always, please join us on Instagram TV, Facebook and Lowrider.com to see these special upcoming shows as well as some of our previous episodes. Thanks for watching and be safe wherever you are.