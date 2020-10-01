The Lowrider Video series continues with another episode, this time going with a So Cal car club that has been setting a trend in the ways of the Lowrider Life for almost 45 years.

Since they were established, the Style car club has been consistently distinctive and very particular in their own way as they’ve continued their Traditions with a certain kind of flare. Car clubs are about representing a logo/name, distinct colors, a city or town and from their hoping to survive together with their shared passion of lowriders. Though it’s great to be affiliated with a bunch of guys who set goals and go on a dedicated mission that may eventually become a lifetime of special memories, one day they can kick back and realize that the club members have become an extended family.

Two Style C.C Milestones Lowrider Attended:

Style C.C. 30th anniversary

Style C.C. 40th anniversary

Welcome to Style car club, check out their video and new episode and find out for yourself that though their story is unique, we all have the same common ground. Besides the brotherhood, unity and having a blast of a good time out there representing, there is also the business portion that makes things last in any organization. Especially if you want to make things happen for more than a decade.

Bad times, good times and through the thick and thin, you earn that special name you call yourselves in the end. Style car club never forgets where they came from and they learned to appreciate who they are, and this is why their style never goes out of style. Here we go again, this Friday at 5pm PST, check out Insta Tv, Facebook, and Lowrider.com to see what’s trending on the Lowrider Video series…..Episode # 30!