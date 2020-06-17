Hello everybody! this week, the Lowrider Garage video series heads down to San Diego, Ca, for a visit to the custom paint & pinstripe world of “New School” artist Jonathan Mercado. His natural talent doesn’t just apply when he sprays from his guns or drops down leafing from a brush. You will find out that this New kid on the block also has “Old School” Values.

He has a whole lot of respect for the elders in the custom paint world and we will also visit with one of his mentors in Sal Manzano as well. Check it out this Friday at 5pm PST on Instagram TV, Facebook and Lowrider.com.

