This coming Friday, June 26 the Lowrider Garage Series visits with the Originals car club and their one stop in house club garage. From Mike Lopez and his Impalas restoration shop, with N.O.S. parts scattered everywhere, to the Tovars family affair with their one off floor slamming builds down the driveway on up to the Impalas garage visit-turned BBQ at the park car show or just recently, the Tradicionals club house-diner and museum, you just never know what you’re going to get when you see each Garage episode!

This time we actually see a garage that pretty much is a garage! This one may actually fit a club so to speak, but you will have to find out for yourself Friday @5 for episode #16 as Lowrider travels into another surprising location on Instagram TV, Facebook and Lowrider.com.

See you soon everybody, be cool out there!