Sacramento’s Old Illusions car club has been around for over 25 years with 5 chapters representing their proud name, but it’s the Bomb Club that demands full attention to detail. They may cruise in the Lowrider culture of today, but they live in the pre-’54 era of yesteryear. Resurrecting Chevys from the 30s, 40s and 50s and bringing them back to showroom condition takes a lot of virtue and patience.

A look back at an all-bomb gathering:

Bombs United 5th Annual Picnic

The Bomb guys are a different breed of car builders because they bring timeless legacies back to life. Building a bomb is almost like building two 70s-style cars because they are twice as old. The Old Illusions are for real and they have a story to tell about their old-time cars and the cruising scenes they share in old Sacramento, too. It’s bombs away this Friday, September 4, at 5pm PST on Lowrider’s Instagram TV, Facebook, and website. Live the Lowrider life full, die empty is what they say. See you there!