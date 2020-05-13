What’s going on everybody! We’re hitting the road and going up the coast to northern California for Lowrider Garage this week. We’ll be starting out Friday, May 15th at 5 as usual on Instagram TV with Eric Wisterman’s “Excellence Award” winning Breaking Bad ’62. He will “breakdown” the madness of his masterpiece build in a detailed interview.

From there, we’ll travel over to catch up on the Lowriding culture surrounding the famous Story & King Boulevards. We’ll kick back with New Style’s Doug Vigil to hear his take on the early beginnings and glory days of San Jose’s rich Lowrider history. And when it comes to the question of “where are they now,” we’ll drop by Kenny & Leroy’s place to show you “Punch ’84” on full display as well.

What you can expect from our upcoming visit:

Breaking Bad ’62 Impala

Leroy & Kenny Gonzalez 2010

So, take a trip with us this Friday at 5pm PST to check out Lowrider Garage on Instagram T.V., Facebook, and Lowrider.com as we take you to Northern California for a three -part series coming right at you!