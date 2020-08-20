The Lowrider Garage series cruised through the one and only famous strip of hotels and casinos known the world over. Venturing to Las Vegas, Nevada, we visit with one of the many car clubs that represent the Lowrider culture in the city that never sleeps.

We dropped by Rick’s Switch Hitters & Hobbies Shop/ Club House to hang out with the ONE1LUV car club. Both Rick and their President, Jim Brown laid down their cards and talked about their club’s history and the Lowrider scene that’s been high rolling since the 1960s.

Take a trip down memory lane:

Our visit with ONE1LUV back in 2016

The name these guys have worn on their backs for nearly 25 years now not only defines what they’re all about, but that they back it up as an example of what true Lowrider car clubs should represent. What happens in Vegas, scrapes in Vegas, and you’ll find out for yourself as the show begins this Friday, August 21 at 5pm PST. We guarantee this will be a hot one, weather included. Don’t miss it—available at our Instagram, Facebook, and Lowrider.com.