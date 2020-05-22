Happy Memorial Day Weekend Lowrider Garage Fans!! This coming Monday, May 25th we will have another Lowrider Garage show coming to you from Franks Hydraulics in Phoenix, Arizona. This is a “Double Whammy” Lowrider weekend as we’ll also be bringing you the regularly scheduled Friday at 5pm PST Lowrider Garage episode with New Style car clubs’ Doug Vigil.

So, hop on over to another Lowrider video segment featuring sizzling batteries, smoking hot switches and back bumper havoc this holiday Monday. Frank Castillo from Spirit car club will take us on a tour of his shop as we walk through his normal day of hydraulic customer business, including his story of the ups and downs of hydraulic suspension then and now.

Check these videos and all the other Lowrider series of videos on Instagram TV, Facebook & Lowrider.com and most of all, have a safe, great Memorial Day weekend!

A look back at Castillo and New Style C.C.

Frank Castillo Interview from 2010

New Style C.C. spotlight 2011