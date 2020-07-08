Lowrider took the scenic route up the Pacific Coast to tour the always beautiful Napa Valley for a Garage visit. The wine country and a huge ranch layout with garage type buildings played host to a perfect setting that was spread over 5-acres of land.

Combined with a massive BBQ as an added feature, there were early 30s, 40s and 50s Chevy Bombs from the Central Valley Oldies chapter where they have some of their other vintage vehicle projects being restored as well.

Long time members came up to the “Bomb Ranch” in support of Sean Subia, to tell their stories about their love and addiction they have for these old bomb-shaped vehicles that they work on, and how building one is always a mission, as finding parts and accessories is a whole other painstaking business venture.

Hanging with Oldies C.C. almost a decade ago:

2011 Oldies meet up

The scenery, food, and hospitality of the Ranch owners and the bond they have with the Oldies Members is a long time friendship that goes beyond the hobby of building cars. This comradery is very serious when it gets down to resurrecting treasures that will eventually ride on hydraulic suspensions.

If you’re into nostalgia and style from this era, you need to check out the episode for yourself, Friday, July 10th at 5pm PST. Join us on a cruise up north to wine country and visit some “Oldies” but goodies on Instagram TV, Facebook and Lowrider.com.