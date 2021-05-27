Techniques car club and their various chapters, founders, bike club, and a beautiful memorial arrangement took over Cinco de Mayo weekend festivities at Legg Lake Park in Pico Rivera. Established five decades ago, the Techniques have come a long way in the test of the lowrider car club scene. Since the very early days when their founders came up with the name that identifies having a method or system, they practiced it well, because their strategy became a monumental tradition.

A lifetime of sacrifice and dedication defines the proud and iconic plaque that has flown in many beautiful rides throughout the years as they’ve continually grown not only in different chapters throughout the land, but as a huge family as well. Lowrider was more than honored to share the club’s history from then till now, and when you see this special episode, you’ll know that their vision back then hasn’t changed from the vision they see for the future.

Over 50 customs, classics, bombs, trucks, and lowrider bicycles were on display for a festival event, not just to celebrate the weekend holiday, but to celebrate the accomplishments of the Techniques way of life. They’re truly one of only a handful and breed of Iconic car clubs who’ve survived the test of car club time. Check out their deep-rooted history as members will introduce their rides and tell you a story about their past, present times, and how they’ll cruise into the future doing it their own way.

