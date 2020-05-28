Hey everyone, hope all is good out there! Here’s a quick reminder that this Friday, May 29 at 5pm PST, Lowrider Garage will take place once again from the north central valley part of California where we will visit with the exclusive Impalas car club. They’ve been around for 30 years and have over 50 chapters totaling about 1,500 members strong! So, what keeps this club in sync? Is it their leadership, luck or family? Find out for yourselves in episode 10 of Lowrider Garage as they are guaranteed to define what the true Lowrider culture is really all about.

You can find all the Lowrider Garage episodes on Instagram TV, Facebook and the Lowrider website. Thanks to all for tuning in and keeping this lowrider world, Worldwide!

Respectfully, Joe Ray

