The LOWRIDER Garage series visits with LOWRIDER “Roll Model” Cesar Lozano, who started out his childhood hobby at the swap-meets and networked his way to a self-made empire known as Collectors Choice. Cesar also has his own private collection of rare, mint condition Impalas from the late ’50s-era that are loaded with accessories. He gives us a dealership type tour on each of his fully loaded classics as he opens up the doors, trunks and hoods on these flawless classic beauties that we have a passion for as well.

Meeting Cesar back in 2010

Collectors Choice Interview

There are also vintage dealership metal signs, dealership memorabilia, brochures, N.O.S. parts, and accessory upgrades all over the walls and shelves of his small museum/warehouse. If you love Continental kits, electronic fuel injection and factory-equipped level air ride on 58s and nines, then this rare Impala episode is for you!

But wait! There’s also a 1963 hardtop in immaculate condition next to another collection of Schwinn Bicycles to see all in one showing. 5 o’clock PST this Friday, August 7 on Insta TV, Facebook and right here, as always on Lowrider.com.