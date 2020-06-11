Lowrider Garage is headed to Van Nuys, Ca, this Friday, June 12th to visit with Chris Mills and his iconic 1959 Chevy Impala “Mothership.” Chris has several other popular Lowrider builds as well, but ever since his ’59 rag hit the cover of Lowrider Magazine, he’s had a huge following and we will find out why as we talk during this live video.

Although he also owns plenty of exotic cars, his love is the classics, preferably the ones that have switches underneath the dash. He tells us he owns Crenshaw Blvd and he also has a shop in the Valley, teaming up with Pro Hoppers’ MacGuyver, building custom one-off project cars and trucks, so check out this episode because it’s going to be a Mothership! This Friday at 5pm PST, we’re going live on Instagram and if you miss it, catch it right after on IG TV, Facebook, and lowrider.com!

2017’s feature story of Chris Mill’s ’59 Impala ‘vert

The Mothership

The Mothership on Van Nuys boulevard