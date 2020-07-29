When you think of Anaheim, Ca, you probably think of Angels baseball, Disneyland and the Knotts Berry Farm theme parks. However, there’s another fascinating place out that way called C&C Anaheim or, if you will, Lowrider Land! Lowrider Magazine got an “E” ticket to come out and take a tour where all of the cool rides from classics or customs are themed out with quality upgrade styles.

Camarena’s 1964 Impala feature from 2018

Mario Camarena’s ’64 Impala

Winos Car club and shop proprietor, Mario Camarena gave us a “no line” tour of some mild to wild rides where anything from frame off fabrication to beauty buffs happen. This place is a one-stop shop source when it’s all about raising the bar of innovation on any type of Lowrider, regardless of model or year. There’s plenty to see on this episode, so get in line at 5 o’clock Friday as Lowrider Garage brings you the best of both worlds: Classics and Customs on Instagram Tv, Facebook or Lowrider.com.

On a sad note, our prayers and condolences go out to Jaime Castaneda, artist /engraver who was a great friend and contributor at the C&C Shop. He was more than just a guy who loved to add his love and talent to accent cars, he was like family to all that worked there. Jaime couldn’t be there the day of the filming because he became ill and later on, we found out it was the Covid 19 sickness that eventually took away a great man, father and friend from our world. Pray for Jaime and his family and may he rest in peace as he will never be forgotten.