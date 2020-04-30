Lowrider Garage will go live Friday, May 1st @ 5 once again, as we drop by California Upholstery and sew up another segment in our series of Instagram Live Videos. We will be discussing Lowrider Upholsteries, then and now, from original, all the way up to full custom. Joe at California Upholstery will show us some of his newest “Retro” designs as well as the new “State of the Art “styles that his shop creates. This place has wrapped hundreds of award winning Lowriders as well as Lowrider Magazine featured rides. Remember that you can also catch this special show after on Instagram Tv, Facebook, or on Lowrider.com. See you there and as always, be safe out there!