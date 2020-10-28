When You think of the Imperials Car Club, you automatically think about the Gypsy Rose and their legacy, which was established over sixty years ago. They were the elder statesmen who set the examples and standards by which most car clubs follow today. They were there from the very beginning and lived through a lot of the early years of fads and trends, including the first ‘520 white wall tires, Cragar 14″ wheels, and themed out custom paint styles from “Crazy Art” Pennington.

The Lowrider Garage video series along with the Imperials chapters of New Mexico and El Paso came together for a chill, grill and thrill at a local neighborhood park in Pico Rivera. A huge line-up of classic show cars, members, friends and family attended this special event with a picnic and barbeque as the perfect backdrop.

This Lowrider Garage episode is a “show and tell” history of the Imperials, Los Angeles, and their chapter’s legacy which has helped pioneer the lowrider culture way back then as well as present day. Check out this exclusive video segment this coming Friday, October 30th on Instagram T.V., Facebook and Lowrider.com Please don’t miss out!