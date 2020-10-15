The Lowrider way of life is a culture within itself once you cross San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Get passed the fog and fog horns and you are more than welcome to visit the Mission district, Pier 39, Oracle Park, Alcatraz Prison, Ghirardelli Square and also jump on one of their famous cable cars. The cities sky scape still resembles the classic 50s era style and before you think you’re in another world by yourself, San Francisco is also home to the Lowrider culture.

Going back to the early 70s, car clubs like Low Creations and Low Conspiracy took over the cruising scenes out in the Bay Area and today, because of their influence, there are more than fifty clubs holding down the hobby and sport of Lowriding. The Lowrider series cruised on over that famous bridge and rolled through most of the tourist sites to finally get to the car club we’re featuring on this episode. They are not just one of Frisco’s Finest, they ARE Frisco’s Finest.

Since 1982, this club is a proud one and family membership boasts never having seen a member leave their club and join another. As they say, they are here to build bridges, not burn bridges. Check out this Bay Area episode as we catch their story, past, present and future.

This club is specially put together as we are told that there are members within who belonged to 4 or 5 different, rival neighborhoods. They joined and put their differences aside to build this bond they have with one another. Tune in to Lowrider’s Insta Tv, Facebook, and website this Friday at 5pm PST, as this is the place to be and we might even catch Dirty Harry out there in his Ford LTD. Be Safe out there everyone and make a Lowrider Commitment to go out there and VOTE!!