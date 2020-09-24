The Lowrider Garage Video series went sight-seeing up through San Juaquin Valley to visit the small countryside town of Porterville, Ca. This area is right past Bakersfield and just shy of Fresno, and is also known as the gateway town to the Sequoia National Forest. When you leave the traffic and noise of Los Angeles and drive through the Grapevine, you begin entering the agricultural county of Tulare and, just after that, you realize how beautiful California really is.

Forget the office buildings and the crowded beaches and take in the farms, creeks, rivers, lakes, hills, grapevines and just about any vegetable or fruit that you can think of along the scenic journey headed north. Never in your wildest dreams would you imagine spotting a nice, fixed-up ride while traveling through this slow-moving culture, going from town to town.

There’s nothing but tractors and pick-up trucks as far as you can see and almost forever. But then again, lowriders are forever and can show up everywhere too! lowriders don’t always just cruise the boulevards, they cruise the country sides too. From the Kern County, Ventura and Santa Barbera coastal areas, all the way up through Napa Valley, you best believe that if there are grape vines then there are hydraulics as well!

Royalistics Trokita Loca:

1936 Ford pick-up

The lowrider culture invades all other cultures and the influence grows quicker than the miles of plantations found this way. You will find out for your-self as we visit with Porterville’s very own Royalistics car club. For almost forty -five years they had a deep-rooted history and they have a story to tell. It’s all about classic and lowered Impalas established out there in God’s Country. Let’s go for a little bit of ride, Friday, September 25th at 5pm PST on Instagram Tv, Facebook and Lowrider.com.