Hey Everybody! Lowrider took a trip down to a few hot spots in Yuma and Phoenix, Arizona, recently and on Friday, September 11 at 5pm, we’ll go on a showcase tour of the Krazy Kutting Lowrider Accessory Factory. They are the number one manufacturer of one-off, handmade parts that accent just about every Lowrider world-wide. From the office, the parts inventory and on to their hobby room loaded with customized client cars, we’ll take you through their manufacturing plant and business, including some engraving demonstrations.

There is also an outdoor car exhibit of various car clubs who brought their rides in support of our visit to Krazy Kutting. Check out this water jet cutting, gold and chrome engraving automotive jewelry factory on Instagram T.V., Facebook and Lowrider.com See you there…if you’re Krazy enough!

Our Previous Visit to Krazy Kutting Back in 2016:

Yuma Shop Visit

Lowrider wishes to apologize to our viewership about the Lowrider Garage Series segment last Friday where we had technical difficulties beyond our control with Instagram T.V. If you missed our last episode, which featured the “Old Illusions Bomb Club,” we’ve uploaded it again and it’s currently airing on our Instagram T.V., which you can see right HERE! You don’t want to miss it! Thank you