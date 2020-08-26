Lowrider Garage recently visited the California State capital of Sacramento for the right video promo setting to introduce this weeks show which will feature the Family First Car & Bike Club. This latest Lowrider Garage series is an indoor-outdoor car show and food court extravaganza!

150 members and family gathered to represent exactly what the colors and name they wear on their backs represent. Nothing but Impalas, Bel Airs, Bombs and Harleys on display. This clubs resume has 5 chapters including the motorcycle chapter that blocks traffic as an escort service whenever the club caravans to social gatherings or shows. The group celebrates exactly what the lowrider life and family is all about. Gates open at 5pm PST on August 28 on Instagram Tv, Facebook and Lowrider.com. See you there everybody, be safe!