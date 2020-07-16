Lowrider Garage Series episode 19 rolls into the Central Valley region of California and runs into some traffic…Traffic Car Club, that is. We visited with the chapter President and shop proprietor, Jeff Fisher who has an extensive garage/storage where he maintains his stable of collectible cars and runs a small business in his spare time.

Traffic Car Club is one of the early pioneering car clubs established very early on in the 70s, so along with going down in the history books with the clubs 47 year run, Jeff will take us on a special tour of his indoor storage facility that includes a traffic jam of rag top 57s.

Join us for the episode 19 which drops this Friday, July 17 at 5pm PST on Instagram TV, Facebook and lowrider.com. You can also find previous episodes that you might have missed through those channels as well as get ready for # 20 which will be very “Unique” to TV, Facebook and Lowrider.com and follow this one up with Lowrider garage # 20 will be a very “Unique” one.

A little history with Traffic C.C.

Traffic CC