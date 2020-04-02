Hey everyone! Don’t forget that we will get the Lowrider “Lowdown” off at 5pm (pacific time) Friday on Lowrider’s Instagram. The main topics of this live Broadcast will be about anything and everything Lowrider. I have received all kinds of great email questions and I’d like to thank everyone so far for the support in sending their emails over. I will reply to each and everybody once this first show is over. It’s not too late to send over your questions to joe_ray@motortrend.com and if you’re picked as one of the topics of discussion, I will send you over a Lowrider “Original” style T-Shirt & Lowrider hat from LowriderClothing.com.

So get out of the madness in these social distancing times and break away to your own garage and join me Live and from here on out every week as we talk Lowrider Business Only. See you all soon, take care and God Bless!