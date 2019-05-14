Make: JEGS

Model: 1958-1986 SBC Copper Valve Covers

Overview: Once you’ve got all the internals on your motor buttoned up and dialed in, the next essential step is to give it the looks to back it up. To help make the job easier, JEGS announces the launch of their new high-grade aluminum, finned valve covers that maintain their seal without flexing or leaking. While this helps accommodate today’s high-vacuum systems and stress, the copper finish is what sets it off and gives you an edge over the competition. Visit their website to see their full offering of products because they’ve got a little something for everyone and every budget.

URL: https://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS/555/502140/10002/-1

Make: Holley

Model: ACCEL Extreme 9000 Black Ceramic Boot Ignition Wire Sets

Overview: Developed to withstand up to 2,000 degrees F, ACCEL Extreme 9000 Black Ceramic Boot Ignition Wire Sets are ideal for cramped engine bays and anytime spacing is tight around the exhaust manifolds. They come in 10 different variations as well as universal sets that are compatible with countless applications. Available in 90-, 135-, and 180-degree boots, all ACCEL Extreme 9000 8mm wires utilize ultrahigh-temp double-silicone construction with 500 ohms per foot of resistance and a special Ferro-spiral core wire developed for high-performance use. In addition, the wires are rated at 600 degrees, delivering maximum spark through stainless steel terminals and the highest level of RFI/ EMI suppression.

URL: www.holley.com

Make: Lowrider Clothing

Model: Apparel

Overview: Your lowrider pride doesn’t have to end when you tuck your car away. With the launch of Lowrider Clothing’s latest apparel, you can continue to showcase your pride with a style that fits the occasion. From their fedora hats to their baseball caps, all of their high-quality products feature the trademarked “Lowrider Man” logo. When it comes to the popular lowrider classic Charlie Brown polos that have been around since the ’50s, Lowrider Clothing may not be the first to make them but they are the best-made shirts for over a decade! So get to clicking and put your order in now because it’s just a matter of time before they sell out. Email: info@lowriderclothing.com Phone: (559) 592-6252.

URL: www.lowriderclothing.com