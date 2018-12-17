Make: Earl’s

Model: Stainless Tube Nuts

URL: www.holley.com

Overview: Dressing up your engine typically comes by way of billet or bolt-on chrome parts. From valve covers to air cleaners, pulleys to water pumps, there’s a huge array of parts to choose from. But when you want to take things to the next level of detail then that’s when you get into the intricacies like your plumbing, tube nuts, and adapters, and this is where Earl’s Performance Plumbing comes into play.

Whereas most bolt-on beauty accessories come with little to no performance attributes, the use of Earl’s products not only gives you a cleaner look but solid dependability. The release includes a large assortment of new products, a complete line of stainless steel hardline, tube nuts, adapters, and tools. The tubing is made of 304 stainless steel, annealed for easy forming, ideal for all automotive applications, and available in 3/16-, 1/4-, 3/8-, 1/2-, and 5/8-inch diameters and 12-, 24-, 36-, 48-, 72-, and 96-inch lengths.

Available in all common sizes—both SAE and metric—the stainless tube nuts and adapters are perfect for brake, clutch, transmission cooler, and fuel systems. The tools are strong enough to stand up to stainless steel but equally suitable for use with all other types of hardline tubing. At time of print, Earl’s currently offers four different product offerings: a tubing cutter/deburring tool, a flaring tool compatible with both 45- and 37-degree applications (single- and double-flare), a tubing straightener, and a tubing bender.

Make: JEGS

Model: Mechanic Seat

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: Working on your car is as much about knowledge as it is the tools you have to work with. With that said, the JEGS Mechanic Seat isn’t only nice but a necessary tool for your shop or garage. The padded seat offers comfort to labor-intensive tasks, and not only does it have a 300-pound capacity but two drawers and a bottom tray to hold tools for the task in hand. With ergonomic designs and smooth-rolling swivel casters, this chair will have you gliding from one project to the next.

Seat height: 14 inches

Padded seat: 14-1/4 x 7-1/2 x 2 inches

Tool tray: 12 x 13-3/8 inches

Drawers: 10-3/4 x 6-5/8 inches

(Four) 2-1/2-inch casters

Make: CON2R

Model: Chevy Tri-Five Clocks

URL: www.con2r.com

Overview: After 60-plus years of being exposed to the elements, wear and tear, and lack of maintenance, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the clock on your Tri-Five has stopped working. So, what is one to do? Do you look for someone qualified to repair it, or do you find a direct replacement? Well in years past, there was no option for a direct replacement but now the gents at CON2R have direct-fit clocks for 1955-1957 Chevrolets. Not only do they look OEM but the updates are incredible. They drop right in, only need one finger to adjust, and the use of a quartz movement and LED halo lighting will reveal all the original details that have been correctly reproduced. If you’re in the market for something a little more custom, you can always use CON2R Instrument Build Program to include custom colors, graphics, or about anything your heart desires. These SuperStock clocks are priced at $195 plus shipping, and they’re ready to ship now.