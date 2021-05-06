That’s right, the 1 and only Supershow returns this November in Vegas and we’re giving you plenty of notice so you can make plans to be there with us! Here’s a quick rundown of when, where, and what to expect:

Saturday, November 20th – South Hall

All Indoors – All inclusive concert & entertainment

800 of “Only the Baddest” custom & classic lowriders on exhibit

100 20’ X 20’ exhibit spaces

The Ultimate competition & Top Lowrider category awards

Over $75,000 in cash, awards, and prizes

Move-in Thursday & Friday the 18th & 19th

Exhibitor and vendor booth registration will open June 1st

All Entries will receive a Lowrider “Swag Bag”

Get all of your Lowrider 2021 Tour Information on the Lowrider website, and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest announcements as well!