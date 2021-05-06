That’s right, the 1 and only Supershow returns this November in Vegas and we’re giving you plenty of notice so you can make plans to be there with us! Here’s a quick rundown of when, where, and what to expect:
Saturday, November 20th – South Hall
- All Indoors – All inclusive concert & entertainment
- 800 of “Only the Baddest” custom & classic lowriders on exhibit
- 100 20’ X 20’ exhibit spaces
- The Ultimate competition & Top Lowrider category awards
- Over $75,000 in cash, awards, and prizes
- Move-in Thursday & Friday the 18th & 19th
- Exhibitor and vendor booth registration will open June 1st
- All Entries will receive a Lowrider “Swag Bag”
Get all of your Lowrider 2021 Tour Information on the Lowrider website, and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest announcements as well!