Lowrider Garage will go live once again this Frida at 5pm PST on Instagram, as we- “Tour the Tovar’s Garage” and pay a Lowrider visit with the Family/Car Club and check out some of their collections and latest garage builds, exhibits and memorabilia. There will be two’37 Chevys and a few ’39’s and ’48 Chevys, and even a slammed Merc. The Brothers will be in “Show & Tell” mode, so stay tuned on Instagram Live Friday at 5pm. You can also catch the show after on Lowrider’s IGTV, Facebook, and Lowrider.com. See you there and as always, be Safe!

More on the Tovar Brothers:

Tovar Broters

Michael Tovar Lowrider Roll Models 47