When it comes to lowriding, Joe Ray is not only one of the pioneers of the game but one of our greatest visionaries (if not the greatest) and his1968 Cadillac Eldorado nicknamed Helldorado is a testament to that.

The long-awaited build finally made its first public debut at the Quaker State booth in SEMA 2018. Its next stop will be at the Grand National Roadster Show at the Pomona Fairplex.