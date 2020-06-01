***COVID-19 UPDATE***

MotorTrend Group and Lowrider are planning on holding the 2020 Lowrider Las Vegas Super Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Sunday, September 6. As always, our top priority is the health and safety of all our participants and guests. We will be following all mandated federal and local guidelines.

Rule Change for the Las Vegas Super Show

Because the COVID-19 (coronavirus) has had a profound impact on the summer Lowrider Sanctioned Shows, forcing all but Odessa, TX and Phoenix, AZ to be canceled, we are modifying the rules for this year only. In order to preserve the art of competition, we have removed the pre-existing qualifying requirement for all potential title holders in 2020. Any exhibitor whose vehicle is not currently retiring, or has a new build, may compete for any 2020 title and not be required to qualify at a 2020 Lowrider event. All other rules and guidelines are still in effect.

Social Distancing & Safety at the Las Vegas Super Show

We are currently working on establishing new social guidelines for the event this year. We will publish additional information when available.

Vehicle Registration

Vehicle registration for the 2020 Lowrider Las Vegas Super Show Registration is officially open. Click here for online registration.

Registration prices:

Vehicle Entry – $65 (Registration comes with two (2) tickets)

Motorcycle Entry – $50 (Registration comes with one (1) ticket)

Bike/Pedal Car/Stroller Entry – $40 (Registration comes with one (1) ticket)

Trailer Parking – $40

Sponsorship/Booth information

Interested in becoming a sponsor or having a booth at the Las Vegas Super Show? Click here for sponsorship information or contact Martha Carrasco at martha_carrasco@motortrend.com or call (949) 705-3135.

Don’t forget to check back here or on Lowrider’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information as the situation unfolds. For more information on the Las Vegas Super Show and other Lowrider events please visit lowridershows.com.