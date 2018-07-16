Sunday July 29th 2018 from 10AM-4PM Cadillac Connect is taking over the Frank & Son Collectible Show parking lot for Cadillac Fest 8.

Come on out and check out some of the coolest Cadillacs and custom cars that Southern California has to offer.

While you’re checking out the cars in the parking lot don’t forget to head inside and check out the Lowrider Bike & Model Car Super Show that will be taking place inside the Frank & Son Exhibition Center.

Date: July 29th, 2018

Showtime: 10AM-4PM

Where: Frank & Son Collectible Show, 19649 E. San Jose Ave, City of Industry CA. 91748.

Admission: Free to spectators

Move in time: 7AM-10AM.

Registration

Pre-registration is $20 per car.

Bike, stretch cruiser, pedal car, stroller registration is $20 each.

Model car registration is $5 each or $20 unlimited entries.

For more information please call 714-371-5654