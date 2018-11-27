Make: JEGS

Model: Heavy-Duty Tool Box Cart

Overview: Typically, a toolbox is for hobbyists but a rolling cart is reserved for those who are about their business. While it’s not always true, it’s safe to say that beside every great mechanic is a rolling tool cart that’s packed with the essentials. In light of that, the new JEGS Heavy-Duty Tool Box Cart is a great unit featuring a unique workbench top made up of two sliding trays that lock tight for complete security and pull apart for top compartment access.

Locking drawers are equipped with ball bearing slides and full-length pulls, while the bottom tray has a raised lip edge to prevent the loss of any cargo. The trays, compartment, and drawers are all lined to prevent your tools and equipment from damage. Four-inch caster wheels and the tubular handle complete this multifunctional tool cart, making mobility smooth and keeping your tools right where they need to be.

Dimensions:

(Two) Top Trays: 12×13 3/4 inches

Top Compartment: 27 1/4x14x6 5/8 inches

(Two) Drawers: 22×12 1/2×1 7/8 inches

Bottom Tray: 27 1/2x14x3 1/4 inches

Handle: 15×1 inches

URL: www.jegs.com

Make: Miller Electric Manufacturing Company

Model: Multimatic 220 AC/DC

Overview: Long gone are the days of having multiple machines to get one job done, and here today is an era of advanced technology where one device can knock out a multitude of work. Now, when it comes to welding up automotive jobs or light industrial work, the new Multimatic 220 AC/DC from Miller Electric is a prime example of a machine that can handle about everything you throw its way. The Multimatic 220 is a welding machine that delivers all-in-one multiprocess capabilities for MIG, flux cored, DC TIG, and DC stick welding, plus the addition of AC TIG capabilities. So what does this mean to you as a welder? Well it means you can tackle more projects and more materials, including AC/DC TIG from 24-gauge to 1/4-inch-thick aluminum.

“Our customers have asked—on social media, at tradeshows, in the store—when we will offer a multiprocess machine with AC TIG capabilities,” Mandy Dix, product manager for Miller Electric, said. “We listened. The Multimatic 220 AC/DC is the versatile, all-in-one solution our customer’s need, so they can be more efficient and take on more projects.”

The Multimatic 220 AC/DC is lightweight unit offering heavy features including:

QuickTech technology automatically determines the correct polarity and switches to the right process when the welder hits the trigger or taps the foot control. This technology also allows a MIG gun and TIG torch to be connected at the same time.

Multimatic 220 AC/DC features two shielding gas connections so both MIG and TIG gases can be attached simultaneously.

For TIG welders, the Multimatic 220 AC/DC offers adjustable AC balance and frequency and DC pulse. Or, operators can rely on Pro-Set technology, which offers preset controls designed by Miller weld engineers to eliminate the guesswork when setting weld parameters.

At just 56 pounds, this lightweight unit also features the Miller exclusive Multi-Voltage Plug (MVP), which allows users to weld in more places by simply choosing the plug that fits a 120V or 240V power receptacle and connecting it to the power cord. No tools are required.

Angled wire drive uses an updated motor in an all-aluminum housing to support longer torch options and deliver smoother wire feeding for better welds.

The Quick Select drive roll makes setup quick and easy by offering three grooves—two for different-sized solid wire and a third for flux-cored wire.

URL: www.millerwelds.com

Make: Holley

Model: Brawler 600-cfm Side Hung Bowl Carburetors

Overview: Ask modern-day car enthusiasts about a carburetor and most would be lost. But that should come as no surprise. It’s been about three decades since a new car has been offered with a carb but since then manufacturers have continued to improve upon the archaic fuel delivery method. Case in point, the Brawler 600-cfm Side Hung Bowl Carburetors.

Featuring a simple one fuel line connection and universal throttle levers to accommodate Ford automatic transmission kickdowns and GM 700-R4 mounting holes. This unit is a fast, easy upgrade, providing bolt-on street performance for stock and mildly modified V-8 engines. These affordable die-cast carburetors are machined and assembled entirely in the U.S., but don’t let the budget-friendly price fool you because it performs. According to specs provided by Brawlers, “They come with easily changeable air bleeds and adjustable needle and seats and are calibrated for excellent street performance right out of the box with a factory preset electric choke for easy startups and vacuum secondaries compatible with countless different applications.”

URL: www.holley.com