Over the last 49 years, Taste of Latin Car Club founder, Lowrider “Hall of fame” member and Texas tour promoter, Nick Hernandez has organized his Traditional Tejano Super Show and that continues this November. Nick has always been a proud lowrider community leader and once again he’ll proudly host seven great buildings full of custom lowriders, classic bombs, trucks, motorcycles, bikes and pedal cars! There will be plenty of out of state car clubs and chapters making their way out in full support of this show, as always. Come out and enjoy the hospitality and lowrider community of Odessa, Texas, and experience the culture in a whole new way.

There are plenty of vendor booths featuring Lowrider memorabilia, T-Shirts, car accessories and the “Taste of Texas” Mexican food variety as well. Live music, concerts and DJ’s will surround the Ector Coliseum and don’t forget that the one and only “Texas Death Match” hopping contest will be raising the bar to new heights like always.

Looking back at the Tejano Super Show:

2017 Coverage

2019 coverage

The Lowrider Tejano Super Show takes place in Odessa Strong, Texas, at the Ector County Coliseum from noon to 5pm on Sunday, November the 22nd. Move-in will be held Friday and Saturday and don’t forget that the lowrider judging rules will be in effect as Richard Ochoa and his Motorsport Showcase group of Judges will be handling business as usual.

For show car registration and ticket Information, cruise on over to Tejanosupershow.com

Note: Because of Covid 19, masks must be worn at this event and everyone should practice social distancing. There will be hand sanitizers on the premises too. Thank you in advance for your support.