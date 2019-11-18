Sunday, November 24, 2019: The Tejano Super Show is coming to the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa Texas. This is an official 2020 LOWRIDER-sanctioned show.

Come and check out the coolest cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes, and other custom vehicles the South has to offer. Stay for all the other activities which will include a boutique fashion show, zoot suit contest, tribute to Ese Busta, musical performances by MC Joe Reyes, AJ Castillo, Texas Conjuntos, King Lil G, Tiny B, Brittany Nicole, and more!

Interested in being a part of the show? Vendor and show entry registration is available online here.*

Save time at the gate and purchase your tickets for the show online here.

Satruday 23, 2019 there will be a ribbon cutting exhibitors day which will feature a meet and greet with LOWRIDER Magazine Editor Joe Ray and a question and answer session with the LRM and Motorsport Showcase judges.**

For more information please visit tejanosupershow.com or call 432-553-9891. For rules and information about the Car Hop please contact Mando at Hi-Lo Hydraulics at 915-781-2107.

*Vendor and show entry registration deadline is Wednesday, November 20th. Late registration and vendors will be taken at the event registration office day of the show.

**Ribbon cutting ceremony is open to exhibitors and vendors only and is not open to the public. Attendees must have wristbands to enter.