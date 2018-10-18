See all 2 photos

November 17th and 18th 2018, the 47th annual Tejano Super Show is coming to the Ector Co. Coliseum in Odessa, Texas.

Interested in being part of the show?

Click here for car show registration.

Click here for car hop registration.

Click here for art show registration.

Click here for food and booth registration.

Save time at the gate by purchasing your tickets online now.

Purchase Saturday only passes here.

Purchase Sunday only passes here.*

Or purchase Saturday and Sunday passes here.**

Need a place to stay? The MCM Grande Hotel FunDome is offering special show rates. Contact them at 432-362-2311 and ask for the Tejano Car Show rate.

For more information about the 47th annual Tejano Super Show please visit www.tejanosupershow.com or call 432-553-9891.

*1 day Saturday/Sunday advance tickets are $35.00 for adults and $25.00 for children ages 3-11 years old.

**2 day Saturday and Sunday passes are $55.00.

Ticket prices do not include convenience or handling fees.