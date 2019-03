April 5th, 6th, and 7th 2019: Ray Garcia is inviting you to the Goodguys 19th annual Del Mar Nationals at the Del Mar Fairgrounds at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014 to check out the best of the best lowriders around at the 2nd annual Lowrider Palace Invitational.

For more information on the Lowrider Palace Invitational or on the Del Mar Nationals please contact Ray Garcia at 619-247-4715 or email rfgarcia@ppg.com.