Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10AM-4PM: LOWRIDER is stopping by Classic Dreams CC’s Meat Up BBQ Cook Off at Beach Park on 3400 21st St, Bakersfield for a LOWRIDER MeatUp sponsored by Shell and Quaker State.

Come on out and show off your rides, your cooking skills and your signature recipes.

Featuring food, lowriders, music, giveaways and more! Joe Ray, the LOWRIDER rig, and other members of the LOWRIDER staff will be on site doing coverage including Facebook Live streams.

For more information on Classic Dreams CC’s Meat Up BBQ Cook Off please contact Abby of Classic Dreams at 661-304-1567