Who knew that back in February of 2020, the world would be at the forefront of the biggest health pandemic in over a hundred years? More than 200,000 Americans have died and many more have suffered long term serious side effects from this illness, including fellow Lowriders from our own community. We at Lowrider offer our sincere condolences to the families that have suffered in so many ways due to Covid 19 and its detrimental health and financial effects. As we enter the much anticipated 2021 Lowrider Events Tour after a partial 2020 season, there have been some questions that we’d like to clarify and offer some clarification on.

2020 tour events held in Odessa Texas, College Station, Texas, and Arizona provided some great contenders in their respected categories with the goal of competing in Las Vegas for World Champion titles. Unfortunately, due to state and local initiatives, public events were cancelled throughout the world in an attempt to stop this virus.

Relive the 48th Annual Tejano Super Show

Odessa Tour Stop 2020

Since the 2020 tour season was incomplete, we understand it’s not fair for the 2020 qualifiers to come up empty-handed considering how much time and effort was spent. So, we are extending all official 2020 qualifiers in the Best of Show and Special award categories to compete for the 2021 titles in Las Vegas a year from now. All qualified Best of Show 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners from the three 2020 tour stops can continue where they left off in making the 2021 Lowrider Tour a hot bed of established champions and new fresh break out rides.

We will continue to follow all recommended health and wellness guidelines in the respected cities for this coming season. There will be some very slight modifications to our event award presentations and the way we interact with exhibitors in following social distancing guidelines, but communication between exhibitors and staff will be a priority. We look forward to returning back to normal in the future, but for now, we’ll work diligently to capture the lowrider lifestyle that we all miss in the safest way possible.

The 2021 Lowrider Tour season will kick-off in Odessa Texas for the 49th Annual Tejano Super Show on Sunday, November 22nd, at the Ector County Coliseum. Move-in starts that Friday & Saturday. For car registration and ticket information, visit Tejanosupershow.com. It’s just a little over 5 weeks away!!