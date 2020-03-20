On behalf of Lowrider Magazine, Motor Trend Group, and Cuanthom Productions, we regret to inform you that the 2020 Miami Lowrider Show has been canceled. As the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to spread throughout the country, cities and states have implemented the cancellation of mass gatherings per CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations. In light of that, the cancellation of the show is a necessary step to help stop community transmission of this disease.

We regret this decision, but the health and safety of our community is our number one priority, so we are doing our part to help with containment efforts. As many of you know, COVID-19 is the emerging respiratory disease of which little is known, so we encourage everyone to do their part in the planning, preparation, and response to this emergency and urge everyone to take the appropriate measures to help overcome this public threat.

REFUNDS: Early registrants to the 2020 Miami Lowrider Show (both vehicle and vendor) will be given a full refund. In the upcoming weeks, a staff member from Cuanthom Productions will reach out to you or you can contact them directly at info@miamilowridercarshow.com for your refund.

As we continue this fight, we wish everyone peace, health, and safety. During an intense crisis, there is no better time to remain united, so use your phones to check up on friends, family, and loved ones. In addition, let’s treat everyone with gracefulness and help whoever we can.

Together We Rise,

Joe Ray