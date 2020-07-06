Under the continuing health guidance of the state of Nevada and the Las Vegas Convention Center, the 2020 Lowrider Las Vegas Super Show will not take place this September 6, 2020, as originally scheduled. We know this comes as a great disappointment and this is not what any of us hoped to hear this year. Our main focus is the well-being of our fans, exhibitors, club members, vendors, sponsors, and staff. We are already working on 2021 dates and hope to announce next year’s event soon.

We will refund all exhibitor, vendor, and sponsor payments over the next several weeks. The refunds are automatic, and you do not need to do anything. If you have any questions, you can reach out to us at info@lowridershows.com.

Lowrider Events

MotorTrend Group