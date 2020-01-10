Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12PM-8PM: LOWRIDER is coming to Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium for the 2020 Arizona Super Show, featuring some of the best custom and classic cars, trucks, bicycles, pedal cars, and special interest exhibitors from across the United States.

Come for all the cool custom vehicles stay for the other activities including a hop contest with thousands in cash prizes on the line, bounce houses and face painting for the kids, and more!

Don’t forget to check out the live concert with musical performances by Banda La Alterada, DJ Kane of the Kumbia Kings, Lil Rob, WC, Baby Bash, Magic Girl, Yung Reece, MC Magic, Sincerely Collins, and more!

Save time at the gate by buying your tickets online at ticketmaster.com.

Stay up to date on social media by following LOWRIDER on Facebook and Instagram, @arizonasupershow on Instagram and the hashtag #AZSuper20.

For more informationon the 2020 Arizona Super Show including vendor, exhibitor, vehicle, and car hop registration please www.thearizonasupershow.com.