Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 from 10AM-5PM: LOWRIDER is taking over the Salinas Municipal Airport at 30 Mortensen Ave, Salinas, CA for the 2019 Tavares Family Super Show, an official LOWRIDER Magazine sanctioned event.

Featuring some of the best exotics, imports, classics, 4x4s, motorcycles, bicycles, pedal cars and Lowriders around. Come for the vehicles, stay for the other activities which include concerts and a hop contest offering up one of the biggest hop payouts in Northern California.

Roll in times: Friday August 2nd, 8AM-8PM and Saturday, August 3rd, 6AM-10AM.

Interested in being a part of the show?

Click here for vehicle registration information.*

Click here for vendor registration information.**

Click here for sponsorship information.***

Stay up to date on social media by following Tavares Family Car Club on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information please visit www.tavaresfamilycarclub.com or contact Pete Tavares at pete@tavaresfamilycarclub.com or at 831-240-1333.

*Vehicle registration fees:

Cars/Trucks -$65.00

Motorcycle – $50.00

Bike/Pedal Cars/Model Cars/Strollers – $40.00

Larger Vehicles (20×20) Cars/Trucks – $120.00

Hoppers – $65.00

**Vendor registation fees:

10′ x 10′ Booth – $350

10′ x 20′ Booth – $550

20′ x 20′ Booth – $750

***Sponsorship levels:

Platinum Sponsorship – $3,000

Gold Sponsorship – $2,000

Silver Sponsorship – $1,000

Bronze Sponsorship – $500

All online registrations will be subject to a $3 online processing fee.