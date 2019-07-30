See all 2 photos

Saturday, August 10, 2019: LOWRIDER will be stopping by Redlands Car Club’s 2nd annual car show at Sylvan Park for a MeatUp presented by Quaker State and Shell.

Show off your rides, your signature dishes, and your cooking skills.

The LOWRIDER staff and rig will be on site along with plenty of prizes and giveaways.

While you’re there don’t forget to meet LOWRIDER editor-in-chief, Joe Ray.

Redlands Car Club 2nd Annual Car Show

Date: August 10th, 2019

Time: 12PM-5PM (Roll in time 10AM-12PM).

Location: Sylvan Park, 601 N. University St, Redlands, CA 92374.

For more information on the Redlands Car Club’s 2nd Annual Car show contact Gus Gonzalez at 909-866-9647.