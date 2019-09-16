Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 11AM-4PM: LOWRIDER is coming to El Paso’s Lincoln Park at 4001 Duranzo Ave. El Paso , TX 79905 for a LOWRIDER Meat Up sponsored by Shell and Quaker State and presented by the Lincoln Park Conservation Committee and Latin Pride Car Club.

Come out and enjoy filled with cool cars, good food and camaraderie.

LOWRIDER Editor-in-Chief Joe Ray will be on site with the LOWRIDER staff and the LOWRIDER Tour Rig. Joe will be doing meet and greets while the rest of the staff will be doing Facebook Lives, giveaways, and more!

For more information on the event please contact Hector Gonzalez at 915-204-1584