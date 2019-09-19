See all 2 photos

Saturday, October 26 2019: The Desert Diamond Custom Car Show and Concert is coming to the Desert Diamond Casino at 1100 W. Pima Mine Rd in Sahuarita Arizona.

Featuring a free car show, car hop and bed dancing competition, a concert, and more!

Exhibitors: Save time and money by purchasing your concert pre-tickets for the concert from Motorsport Showcase.

Coming from out of town and need a place to stay? Both the Holiday Inn Express Tucson-Airport and Courtyard by Marriott Tucson Airport are offering special rates. Just mention the Desert Diamond Car Show.

For the Holiday Inn Express Tucson-Airport please call 520-889-6600.

For the Courtyard by Marriott Tucson Airport please call 520-573-0000.

For more information on the Desert Diamond Custom Car Show and Concert please visit motorsportshowcase.com.