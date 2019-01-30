Saturday, February 23: LOWRIDER is coming to the State Farm Stadium for the 2019 Arizona Super Show.

Come out and see some of the best custom and classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, pedal cars from across the western US and beyond. Come for the dazzling paints, interiors and custom mods stay for all the other activities such as hop contest, art exhibits, celebrity appearances, musical performances, and more!

Featuring musical performances by Ramon Ayala, The Zapp Band, Baby Bash, MC Magic, and more!

Interested in having your vehicle featured in the show?

Click here for vehicle registration.

Click here for motorcycle registration.

Click here for bike, pedal car, and stroller registration.

Need a place to store your trailer while at the show? Click here for trailer parking registration.

Interested in being a vendor? Apply for a vendor spot here.

Interested in participating in the super hop? Click here for Super Hop registration.

Save time and money by purchasing your tickets online here.*

For more information on the 2019 Arizona Super Show please visit www.thearizonasupershow.com or email info@thearizonasupershow.com or check out the official event page on Facebook.

*Tickets are $33.00 each + Fees.

Children under 2 are free.

Children’s tickets can ONLY be purchased at the box office.

Prices will increase day of the show.