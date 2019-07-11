On July 27th, 2019 LOWRIDER will be stopping by the Old Town BBQ in Albuquerque’s Tiguex Park for a LOWRIDER MeatUp presented by Quaker State and Shell.

Come on out and show off your rides, your signature dishes, and your cooking skills.

The LOWRIDER staff and rig will be there as well along with plenty of prizes and giveaways!

Curious what happens at a LOWRIDER MeatUp? Check out all the fun that happened at last year’s Albuquerque here.

Old Town BBQ

Date: July 27th 2019

Time: 11-3PM

Location: Tiguex Park, 1800 Mountain Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87104