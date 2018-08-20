Sunday, September 9 from 10am-5pm: LOWRIDER is coming back to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2018 Las Vegas Super Show. This the final show of the 2018 season.

Featuring musical performances by

Mariachi Los Tigres

Inteligencia Nortena Band

Mariachi Herencia De Las Vegas

Sofia Maria

Techneic

Mellow Man Ace

Mack 10

…and more!

Want to show off your ride? Click here for vehicle registration.*

Save time at the gate by purchasing your ticket online here.**

Interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor at the show? Click here for vendor and sponsorship information or contact Martha Carrasco at Martha.carrasco@motortrend.com or call 949-705-3135.

For media and press credentials please contact Trevor Trumbo at trevor.trumbo@motortrend.com. Please include publication you work for (including a link to the website and articles you have written) and reason for request.

For more information on the 2018 Las Vegas Super Show please visit lowridervegas.com or email info@lowridershows.com.

*Vehicle registration is $65 and comes with two complimentary tickets.

Motorcyle registration is $50 and comes with one complimentary ticket.

Bike/Pedal Car Stroller registration is $40 and comes with one complimentary ticket.

Trailer parking is $40.

**E-tickets are $45. Kids 10 and under are free.