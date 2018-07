On August 11th 2018 Redlands Car Club will be hosting their 1st annual car show at Sylvan Park on 601 N. University St. Redlands CA 92374.

1st and 2nd place trophies will be given out for vehicles from between the ’30s-’90s as well as a best of show trophy for motorcycle, bike and pedal car.

Show time is 12PM-5PM and roll in time is 10AM-1PM

Registration is $5 for vehicles, motorcycles, bikes, and pedal cars. 1 taco plate is included per registration. Additional plates are a $5 donation.